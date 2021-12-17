Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:35 AM

Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing

KION

By JACK JEFFERY

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say Jewish settlers have attacked several villages in the occupied West Bank, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people. This comes a day after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush. The gunmen opened fire on a car with settlers next to a West Bank settlement outpost late Thursday, killing an Israeli man and lightly wounding two others. A Palestinian Authority official says settlers entered several Palestinian villages on Friday to retaliate. He says two Palestinians required hospital treatment after the attacks. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content