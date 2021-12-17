Settlers attack Palestinian villages after West Bank killing

By JACK JEFFERY

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say Jewish settlers have attacked several villages in the occupied West Bank, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people. This comes a day after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush. The gunmen opened fire on a car with settlers next to a West Bank settlement outpost late Thursday, killing an Israeli man and lightly wounding two others. A Palestinian Authority official says settlers entered several Palestinian villages on Friday to retaliate. He says two Palestinians required hospital treatment after the attacks.