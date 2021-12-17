Polish lawmakers overturn senate veto on disputed media law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president will have the final decision on a controversial media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned TV network that’s often critical of the Polish government, after lawmakers overturned a Senate veto on the proposed legislation. The lower house unexpectedly returned to the law that seemed to be put on freeze after the Senate rejected it in September. Lawmakers voted 229-212 Friday to reject the veto. The bill now needs approval from the president to become law. It would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish broadcasters. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.