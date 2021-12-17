Pakistan: 4 men get life over 2013 slaying of woman activist

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A lawyer says a Pakistani court has sentenced four men implicated in the 2013 killing of a female activist in Karachi to life in prison. A fifth man was sentenced to seven years. The five did not actually pull the trigger in the shooting ambush of Perveen Rehman but were convicted of facilitating the murder. Her lawyer says the court on Friday also reiterated its order for the police to hunt down the actual killers. The activist had worked in some of poorest neighborhoods in Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, where she helped communities build sewer and water systems.