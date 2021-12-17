Kosovo, Denmark ironing out prison rent agreement

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is hopeful that a deal with Denmark to rent 300 prison cells to help the Scandinavian country cope with its overpopulated prison system would help upgrade its correctional service and also cope with the energy crisis. The justice ministry has said the small Balkan country would be paid 210 million euros ($236 million) from Denmark for a 10-year agreement. It will fund Kosovo’s justice system and renewable energy projects. The facility is planned to be in the southeastern Gjilan city. A Danish warden will manage it. Denmark’s justice minister said Friday that it was “a groundbreaking and historic agreement.”