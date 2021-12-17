France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute. The decision was announced after a meeting Friday between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace. The U.K. licenses are at the center of the dispute following Britain’s split with the EU last year. Before Brexit, French fishermen could fish deep inside British waters. Now they need a special license. Paris says France has obtained 93% of the licenses it requested. Yet it still wants 73 licenses to be granted. The fishing industry is economically tiny, but symbolically important for both countries.