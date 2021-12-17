Fate of Elizabeth Holmes will soon be in the hands of jurors

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — The lawyers for the opposing sides in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are expected to wrap up their closing arguments Friday, paving the way for a jury to begin their deliberations over criminal charges accusing her of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. The case revolving around Holmes’ meteoric rise as a self-made billionaire and ensuing downfall into a disgraced entrepreneur has captivated Silicon Valley for the past three months as her long-delayed trial has unfolded. The 37-year-old Holmes is facing 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. If convicted, she could be sentenced up to 20 years in federal prison.