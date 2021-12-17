EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Heading into the Christmas week, nuclear energy has become a big thorn in the side of the European Union. The 27-nation bloc needs to decide whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment. A big rise in energy prices has reignited the debate about whether the EU should promote nuclear power projects as a way of becoming greener and more energy independent. But France and Germany, the EU’s most powerful members, disagree on the question. The rift was enough to scuttle any agreement on energy prices during an EU leaders’ summit this week.