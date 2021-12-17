College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role

By COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A college student who posted online that “infamy is just as good as fame” after she climbed through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to a month behind bars for her actions. Gracyn Courtright of Hurricane, West Virginia, sobbed as she told U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper that she wishes she could take back what she did on Jan. 6. The 23-year-old senior at the University of Kentucky was among the throng of pro-Trump rioters who descended on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory last year.