Child abuse charge dismissed against Alabama Shakes drummer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A child abuse charge has been dismissed against the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes. Court records show a Limestone County judge on Thursday dismissed the charge against 36-year-old Steven William Johnson. Johnson had been arrested in March after being indicted on charges of abuse of a child. Johnson’s attorney, Nick Lough, told The Associated Press that Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time. Lough said the charges related to a spanking incident. The March indictment listed no particulars about the allegation beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse.