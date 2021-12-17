AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher level

By MARCELA ISAZA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He started off wanting to be a star soccer player, but instead Rauw Alejandro has become a breakout Latin music sensation. The Puerto Rican singer has been on the rise for the past few years, but 2021 catapulted him into another level of success internationally. He ended up winning the trophy for best urban fusion/performance alongside Camilo for their hit “Tattoo Remix.” Now he’s nominated for next year’s Grammys for his album “Afrodisíaco” in the category of best Latin urban music album. He has named one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021.