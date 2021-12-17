2,500 Myanmar villagers flee army troops into Thailand

By BUSABA SIVASOMBOON

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 2,500 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand. The exodus was the biggest since April this year, when thousands from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled to Thailand following airstrikes by Myanmar forces in territory held by the Karen ethnic minority. The Karen are one of several ethnic minorities who have been battling for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government. Fighting heated up after the military in February seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. This week’s combat began with a raid on Tuesday by government soldiers on the town of Lay Kay Kaw, which is under the de facto control of the Karen National Union.