2021 Notebook: Children stream in through the Mexico border

By The Associated Press

This year was always expected to be busy on the Mexican border. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, promised to be a more welcoming president than his predecessor, President Donald Trump. That was enough to encourage migrants to try to come to the United States. But arrivals exceeded expectations: Children traveling alone shattered previous highs in March. The Border Patrol encountered migrants in South Texas more often than ever this summer. Haitian refugees streamed in. Associated Press journalists involved in the coverage helped reunite lost children with their families, followed others as they began their new lives in the U.S., and told the world about those who weren’t as lucky.