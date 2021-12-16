YouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The line of cars started forming at dawn. It was early November in Greenville, North Carolina, and drivers waited in a line that stretched for miles to pick up Thanksgiving turkeys — 10,000 free frozen birds to anyone who asked. Who was behind this act of holiday kindness? Would you believe a young man who once spent 50 hours buried alive and who helped construct the largest Lego tower? Jimmy Donaldson — the widely popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast — has built alongside his fun viral stunts an unusual charity playbook that leverages his fame and skills with the goal to end hunger — philanthropy as entertainment.