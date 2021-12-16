Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Ky teen’s body found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Kentucky teenager has been found after a tornado ravaged her neighborhood. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week. A coroner says the 13-year-old’s body was found Thursday in a wooded area near her subdivision. The girl’s parents, three siblings ranging in age from 4 to 16, and a grandmother also died in the tornado. Kirby says eight children were among the 12 victims who died on a single street. The teen’s death pushes the total of storm-related casualties in five states to 90, including 76 in Kentucky.