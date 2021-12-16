Rebuilding tornado-ravaged Kentucky town could take years

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — After suffering through what is believed to be the worst tornado in Kentucky history, the tight-knit community of Mayfield now faces the daunting task of rebuilding. President Joe Biden visited the state Wednesday and promised the federal government would do whatever it takes to help the town. State officials say removing mountains of debris is an important first step. But experts say the damage is so extensive that rebuilding could take years. Still, residents of the town say the grit and determination of its community will help them come back stronger.