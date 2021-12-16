Live theater in London, NYC grapple with new virus outbreaks

By MARK KENNEDY and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with new backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants. The new shutdowns have temporarily closed everything from London’s revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty “Hamilton” in New York. On Broadway, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” canceled its Wednesday matinee, “Tina” canceled two shows on Wednesday and “Hamilton” has called off shows through Friday night. UK shows including “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Life of Pi,” “Come from Away” and “Matilda the Musical” canceled one or more performances this week because of COVID-19. outbreaks.