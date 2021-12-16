Jackson ends Senate bid in North Carolina, endorses Beasley

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — A leading U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina has abruptly withdrawn from next year’s race for the Democratic nomination. State Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte said in a video released Thursday that he’s endorsed former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. He got in the race nearly a year ago and had held town hall meetings in all 100 counties. Jackson says Beasley was leading him in the polls and that party unity was needed to win the seat held by the retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The March primary was delayed to mid-May last week due to pending redistricting litigation.