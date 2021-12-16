Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers ae trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China. The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing. Authorities say that water is being pumped out of the mine, and the water level is falling. Police have detained six people and others were being sought in connection with the incident. China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices and prompted a surge in mining.