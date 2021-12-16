BEHIND THE LENS: Chronicling a warming world

By The Associated Press

In Germany, a train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters. In Greece, a man stands off a beach and watches a wildfire burn across the water. In Colombia, a landscape of cracked mud to the horizon evokes a sci-fi world even as it tells the story of a drying lagoon parched by climate change right here on Earth. As the climate changes, AP photographers challenged themselves in 2021 to chronicle it in visual ways that will make an impact and get people thinking.