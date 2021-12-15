Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has delayed the murder trial of a former police officer who is charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019. Aaron Dean’s trial in the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth had been set for Jan. 10. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Judge David Hagerman on Wednesday granted a defense motion to postpone the trial because two experts were unavailable to testify in January. The judge tentatively set rescheduled the trial for May 9. Pretrial motions, including a defense request to move the trial out of Tarrant County, are tentatively scheduled to be heard May 2.