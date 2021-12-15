Span of Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph have remembered him as a generous philanthropist, skilled businessman and loving father at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up — and also was gunned down. Wednesday’s ceremony came weeks after the rapper was fatally shot Nov. 17 while picking up cookies at his favorite bakery. The rapper’s 7-year-old son stood on a ladder and pulled a string to remove the cover off the brown and gold street sign bearing the rapper’s real name, Adolph Thornton Jr. No arrests have been made in the shooting.