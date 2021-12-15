Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

MADRID (AP) — Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together. On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11 began across Spain and in several other European Union nations, regional health authorities approved widening the scope of those eligible for a booster shot. After offering third doses to health workers, high-risk groups and those aged 60 and older for the past two months, Spain will start giving booster shots to people 50 and older.