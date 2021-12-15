Senate sends Biden big defense bill, plans new war memorial

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has sent President Joe Biden a $768.2 billion defense bill that makes landmark changes to the way the military handles sexual assaults and keeps women out of the draft. It also lays the groundwork for a new war memorial on the National Mall, to honor those who served in the Global War on Terrorism, launched in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The evenly divided Senate approved the bill Wednesday on a robust 88-11 vote. The legislation includes a 2.7% pay raise for both military servicemembers and the civilian Defense Department workforce.