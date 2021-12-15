Putin, Xi hail Russia-China ties during virtual summit

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have held a video call to discuss bilateral relations and international affairs. The summit Wednesday comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that is stoking fears of a possible invasion. In their opening remarks, Putin and Xi hailed relations between Russia and China, with the Russian leader declaring them “a proper example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century.” Xi said that the Russian president “strongly supported China’s efforts to protect key national interests and firmly opposed attempts to drive a wedge between our countries.” The Chinese leader said he appreciated that very much.