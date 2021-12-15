In tornado’s wake, a church and pastor turn to God, service

By HOLLY MEYER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The Rev. Wes Fowler rode out the violent tornado that devastated Mayfield, Kentucky, in a tunnel under their church. Emerging afterward, they found devastation stretching for blocks: Crackling power lines, piles of rubble and calls for help they couldn’t pinpoint in the darkness. Later, safe back at home, his daughter had a question that left him stumped: “Why would God let this happen?” While Fowler believes God did allow the tornado to happen, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church had no answer as to why the western Kentucky community wasn’t spared. But he felt he knew what to do next: glorify God amid the suffering.