Happy 100th, bloody mary: Paris marks cocktail’s birthday

PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the bloody mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented at the iconic watering hole in 1921. The bar known for hosting F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway plans a centenary celebration on Thursday night despite concerns about the spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus in Europe. According to the history of Harry’s, bartender Fernand Petiot invented the cocktail, and the recipe was first published in a book called “Harry’s ABC of Cocktails” in 1921. The great-grandson of the bar’s founder says there’s are different legends surrounding how the bloody mary got its name.