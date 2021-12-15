Germany’s Scholz vows that ‘we will win’ fight against COVID

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is vowing that his new government will do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to their normal lives. He declared that “we will win this fight” on Wednesday as he made his first major policy speech to parliament. Scholz, who took over from longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, declared that “we have no time to waste” as he opened a presentation of his three-party coalition government’s agenda. Scholz takes office as Germany is grappling with its biggest wave of infections of the pandemic so far. There are signs that restrictions imposed in recent weeks are beginning to slow infections.