Discontent with Johnson imperils his future, UK virus rules

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing questions about his future after almost 100 Conservative lawmakers defied him and opposed new restrictions to help slow the fast-spreading omicron variant. The measures were approved with opposition support and took effect Wednesday. Conservative lawmaker Mark Harper said the vote was “a very clear message that colleagues are not happy with how the government is operating at the moment.” Johnson’s approval ratings have plummeted amid policy U-turns and ethics scandals, and many Conservatives have lost faith in his response to the pandemic. Any further coronavirus restrictions look certain to face strong resistance from Conservatives, leaving Johnson reliant on the opposition to get them approved.