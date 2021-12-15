DeSantis: Critical race theory is “crap,” vows to fight it

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called critical race theory “crap” and says he’ll ask the Legislature to pass a bill banning it in his state’s schools. DeSantis made his announcement Wednesday before a cheering crowd. While the Florida Board of Education has already banned critical race theory in schools, the governor wants to put it into law. He also wants to give employees the right to sue employers if they force the concept on them. But Black state Sen. Shevrin Jones said DeSantis is simply trying to whitewash 400 years of racism in American history.