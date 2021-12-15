Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land has accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this week, Israeli officials decided to make an exception for “Birthright,” a popular program that provides free trips to Israel to young Jews from around the world. For now, restrictions remain in effect for other foreign tourists, including Christian pilgrims. A spokesman and adviser to various churches in the Holy Land says the selective treatment amounts to discrimination against Christian pilgrims.