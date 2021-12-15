Canada advises against foreign travel, Ontario limits events

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government is advising Canadians against all non-essential international travel and the largest province of Ontario is capping capacity at large events like NBA and NHL games at 50% because of the new coronavirus variant. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also says all adults in Ontario can book virus booster shots beginning Monday if three months have passed since their second vaccine dose. Canada trails the U.S, Britain and other countries in getting citizens booster shots. Ford said Wednesday that Ontario won’t lock down to get out of the latest surge of virus cases.