Brazil police search home of likely presidential candidate

By DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police have searched the home of Ciro Gomes, a left-wing politician expected to run for president next year, as part of an investigation into corruption regarding works on a World Cup stadium. The Federal Police said in a statement that the 14 search and seizure warrants aimed to investigate fraud and bribe payments to politicians and public servants for works on the Castelao soccer stadium in northeastern state Ceara’s capital Fortaleza, ahead of the 2014 soccer tournament.