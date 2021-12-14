Washington, D.C., sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia has filed a civil lawsuit seeking harsh financial penalties against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The suit also names dozens of the groups’ senior members, many of whom already face criminal charges for taking part in the violent attack. Karl Racine, Washington’s attorney general, said the suit seeks compensation for damages to the city and to inflict maximum financial damage on the groups responsible. The suit was filed Tuesday in federal court.