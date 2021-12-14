Vegas welcomes a new name: Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials and family members have marked the renaming of the busy Las Vegas airport as Harry Reid International Airport. Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Democratic majority leader and was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017. He’s now 82 and didn’t attend Tuesday’s ceremony. The facility has been known since December 1948 as McCarran International Airport, after a former U.S. senator from Nevada, Pat McCarran. Today it ranks as one of the 10 busiest airports in the U.S. The Clark County Commission voted unanimously last February to make the name change, and the Federal Aviation Administration began listing the new name on aviation charts last June.