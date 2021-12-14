Texts show top Trump defenders’ private alarm on Jan. 6

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump’s highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence. But Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News Channel hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity did not publicly display that sense of alarm, even mere hours after the deadly insurrection. They have since joined some of the country’s top Republicans in downplaying Trump’s role in inciting the attack. It’s part of a larger effort to rewrite the history of Jan. 6.