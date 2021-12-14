SKorea sets new virus record as officials plan restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike hospitalizations and deaths. Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum confirmed the government’s intent to restore stricter social distancing during a virus meeting Wednesday as the country set a new one-day record in infections with 7,850 cases, the fourth time this month the daily tally exceeded 7,000. The virus surge has been a rude awakening for South Korea, which significantly eased social distancing rules and fully reopened schools in November in what officials had described as a first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.