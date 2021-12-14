NASA: Webb telescope launch delayed by communication problem

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Next week’s launch of NASA’s new space telescope is delayed for at least two days because of a communication problem between the observatory and the rocket. Liftoff of the James Webb Space Telescope is now targeted for no earlier than Dec. 24. NASA announced the latest delay for the $10 billion telescope late Tuesday. Webb is awaiting launch aboard a European Ariane rocket at French Guiana. Liftoff had been scheduled for Dec. 22. Webb is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope and has already been delayed by years. NASA says more information will be available later this week.