Martin Scorsese Institute to be established by NYU

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese’s alma mater, New York University, is establishing a film institute in his name after a gift from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. The formation of the Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts was to be announced Tuesday by NYU’s Tish School of the Arts. The institute will include a virtual production center, the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies and support for student scholarships. A large gift from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation made the new institute possible. Scorsese has a long history with NYU’s film program