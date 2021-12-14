Major fire traps dozens in Hong Kong skyscraper, 12 injured

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon Wednesday at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall. At least 12 people were sent to hospital. Authorities say firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two jets to help fight the fire.