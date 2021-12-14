Greece voices concern to Spain on military ties with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek foreign minister has voiced worries over potential plans by Spain to boost military cooperation with Greece’s regional rival, and NATO ally, Turkey. Nikos Dendias made the comments following talks Tuesday with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in Athens. “I expressed concern over Spain’s possible intention to strengthen its military cooperation with Turkey,” Dendias said. He said European Union members have agreed not to export military technology that could be used “for aggressive acts or regional destabilization.” Dendias added that Albares offered “a clear position” that Spain will act within the framework of decisions by the EU, to which both Greece and Spain belong.