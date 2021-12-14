Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to the Biden administration’s attempt to undo former President Donald Trump’s policy requiring people seeking asylum in the United States to remain in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed. In a Monday night ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a Texas-based federal judge’s decision maintaining the policy. The Biden administration had appealed the August decision, but also began reimplementing the policy while the legal battle continued.