Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A dog that was missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge 50 yards above a creek this month and is back home. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says one of its animal control officers anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled to the dog. In an account of the rescue posted Monday on Facebook, the humane society says the dog named Jessie Lee immediately wagged her tail and crawled towards the officer. The officer used a catchpole to pull Jessie Lee closer and prevent her from falling. The officer and the dog were hoisted off the ledge by another officer.