Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor says 26 migrants have been formally identified in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain. They include seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Tuesday the identity of one migrant remains unknown. Investigators were able to confirm the identity of 16 Iraqi Kurds, an Iranian Kurd, three Ethiopians including two women, a Somali woman, four Afghan men and an Egyptian man. Their boat capsized on Nov. 24 off the coast of northern France, in what the country’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to Britain to date.