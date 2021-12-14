Belarus hands opposition leader’s husband 18 years in prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced the husband of the country’s opposition leader to 18 years in prison. The charges against Siarhei Tsikhanouski included organizing mass unrest and inciting hatred and have been widely seen as politically motivated. Tsikhanouski, a popular video blogger and activist, planned to challenge authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election. He was arrested in May 2020, two days after he declared his candidacy. His wife, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, ran in his stead, drawing tens of thousands of people to rally in her support during the campaign. Official results of the vote handed Lukashenko a landslide victory, but were rejected by opposition and the West as a sham.