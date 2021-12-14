At Kim Potter trial, jurors get 2 views of former officer

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the Kim Potter trial are getting two versions of the officer who says she made a tragic mistake when she killed Daunte Wright by firing her handgun instead of her Taser. Prosecutors portray Potter as an experienced officer who was supposed to know better — and who compounded the damage by failing to try to help Wright or even to quickly radio in what happened so others might help him. The defense wants jurors to see the person who first became interested in policing when she was a girl in grade school, then balanced motherhood with a career in which she took a special interest in helping domestic abuse victims and had never fired her gun on duty.