Afghan victims saddened US drone strike to go unpunished

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike in August that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, say they are both frustrated and saddened that no American troops involved in the strike will face disciplinary action. Three surviving brothers say they’ve heard nothing from the U.S. government about financial compensation or when they would be evacuated from Afghanistan. Since the Aug. 29 strike, the family had demanded that those responsible be punished and that they be relocated to the United States or a third country deemed safe for them. But on Monday, the Pentagon said U.S. generals had made no recommendation for action against the troops.