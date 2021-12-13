US-backed Syria forces say 5 IS suspects killed in raid

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian Kurdish-led forces say their ant-terrorism unit, with U.S.-led coalition support, has killed five suspected Islamic State group fighters in a raid to break up a militant cell in Syria’s east. The Syrian Democratic Forces unit carried out the joint operation with the international coalition near a village in the eastern countryside of Deir el-Zour province. It targeted a “dangerous IS cell” based on intelligence and reconnaissance of their presence in the area. The militants opened fire at the raiding force, which had besieged the area. The force responded, killing five suspected IS members. The operation came after attacks against the local administration and security forces.