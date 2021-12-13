Tunisian president announces referendum, future elections

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers. The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians’ demand for political change. He said: “To those who are calling for a return (to the old system): we will never go back to what came before.” In a televised speech Monday evening, Saied unveiled his plans to organize a nationwide, popular consultation, that will be held both online and offline from January to March 2022.