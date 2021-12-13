Officials: Virginia IT agency hit with ransomware attack

By SARAH RANKIN and ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The information technology agency that serves Virginia’s legislature has been hit by a ransomware attack that has substantially affected its operations. A spokesperson for Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday confirmed the attack on Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems. The spokesperson says the governor had been briefed on the matter and directed other executive branch agencies to offer help in “assessing and responding to this ongoing situation.” The division is the state legislature’s information technology agency. The timing of the attack is particularly problematic, as lawmakers and staff are deep into preparations for a legislative session set to begin in January.