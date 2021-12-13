Officials: Military leader killed in fighting for Yemen city

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say a senior military commander was killed in clashes between government forces and the Houthi rebels attacking a key central city. The officials say the Yemeni mayor who headed military operations of the government’s armed forces was killed on Monday on the front line in the Balaq mountain range, south of the city of Marib. His killing is a big blow to the government forces, which have been fighting for months against the Iranian-backed Houthis’ attempt to take Marib. The Houthis launched an offensive earlier this year on the city to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen.